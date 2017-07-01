Mail monthly drop-in at Caistor

The Rasen Mail’s monthly drop-in session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre is next Wednesday, July 5.
A member of the editorial team will be there between 10am and noon, so come along with your stories, nostalgic pictures and events listings.
The Rasen Mail’s monthly drop-in session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre is next Wednesday, July 5.
A member of the editorial team will be there between 10am and noon, so come along with your stories, nostalgic pictures and events listings.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Market Rasen Mail means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.