Mail monthly drop-in at Caistor

Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre EMN-170629-090102001

The Rasen Mail’s monthly drop-in session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre is next Wednesday, July 5.

A member of the editorial team will be there between 10am and noon, so come along with your stories, nostalgic pictures and events listings.