Magical time at Market Rasen Library

Market Rasen Library was transformed into Hogwarts for a Harry Potter Night celebration.

More than 30 children joined in the fun, which started with everyone going under the Sorting Hat to be placed into house teams. After rounds of answering Potter particulars, it was Gryffindor team which was declared the winners.

There was time for a bit of spellmaking and some crafty creations too before enjoying perilous potions, dragon’s eggs and some ‘fizzing wheezbees’ courtesy of Professor Jenny from Tesco.