Magic moment for Rasen slimming manager Melanie at awards presentation

A Slimming World manager has got the magic touch when it comes to weight loss this New Year, according to TV presenter Stephen Mulhern.

Melanie Lea, who manages groups in Market Rasen, was delighted to get a chance to cuddle up to Stephen when he presented the annual Slimming World Awards, which he co-hosted with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Melanie said meeting Stephen was a wonderful way to round off a great 12 months for Slimming World, as well as a brilliant way to get ready for another successful year.

“I couldn’t be prouder of all of the members in Market Rasen,” she said.

“They’ve lost fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2016, with many of them making their weight loss dreams come true by hitting their target weight, improving their health and confidence, and more.

“It’s so rewarding to see people being able to do things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight, whether that’s having more energy and confidence, wearing smaller clothes, taking up new hobbies, reducing medication or doing more with their family and friends.

“Every week I feel so lucky to play even a small part in people’s achievements and I felt very honoured to represent all of the Slimming World groups in Market Rasen when I met Stephen.

“He was bowled over by the difference Slimming World makes to people and how it changes their lives.”