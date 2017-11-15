Magic answer secures 20K share for former De Aston students

A team of University students featuring two former De Aston pupils managed to win £20,000 while taking part in a game show hosted by actor Warwick Davis.

Market Rasen’s Hannah Molave and Daisy Miller, both 22, were joined by three others on the popular daytime quiz show Tenable.

The show aired on Friday, with the girls winning £20,000 in the game which requires contestants to list 10 correct answers to win a cash prize.

On what inspired them to enter, Hannah said: “Being students we do watch a lot of daytime TV.

“Normally we just play in our front room, but then we applied for pretty much every game show on TV.”

They received a call from Tenable while in the library at Nottingham University, where all but Daisy studied.

Hannah described getting the call as ‘surreal’ and said: “We didn’t believe it had happened.”

In preparation for the show, Hannah told the Mail that they ‘tried to revise everything they could’.

Daisy said: “We are all nervous but giddy at the same time.”

Their stint on Tenable saw Hannah answer the final question - naming all 10 members of Ron Weasley’s family.

Hannah said: “I am a massive fan of Harry Potter.

“As soon as the question came up I knew the answer, I knew I had won.”

Daisy said: “We knew we had a very strong change, we had a lot of confidence in her.”

Even though the episode was filmed in June, the win still hasn’t quite sunk in for Hannah.

She said: “I can’t even believe it, it was absolutely crazy. I am still in shock.”

Daisy said: “When we first did it, it was amazing. The excitement has come back, I just can’t believe it happened.”

Daisy and Hannah were joined by Lucy Bryan, Katie Pullan and Brittany Hopkins on the show.

After leaving Tenable victorious, the girls had another reason to celebrate as they all received the news that they had got 2:1’s in their degree.

Hannah said: “It was the most surreal weekend ever.”