Mad Hatters at Wragby

Wragby Rainbows held a Mad Hatters Tea Party as part of their work on the Wonderland Challenge Badge.

The girls invited friends along to join in the fun, which started with colouring of place mats.

Wragby Rainbows wore the decorated hats they had made especially for the occasion, while the guests were given party hats to wear.

The tables were beautifully laid with teatime treats, including biscuits the girls had decorated and adding to the party theme were paper flowers that had been made at the previous week’s meeting.

However, the most important thing was tea made in tea pots and served in style with china cups with saucers.