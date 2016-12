A new venture for the Ludford Gang, who arrange the charity music nights, was an afternoon tea event.

With Warren Dewitt entertaining, the capacity crowd at the village hall enjoyed a sing-a-long to some rock ‘n’ roll classics and some dancing.

Christmas afternoon tea was served and a large raffle was drawn.

The Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance was the charity of the afternoon, with £550 raised.