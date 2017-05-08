Search

Love is in the air for Caistor Flower Club

Caistor Town Hall EMN-170805-154152001

This month, Caistor Flower Club is waiving the admission for non-members to their meeting on Wednesday, May 10, in the town hall.

The demonstrator is Elizabeth Bishop with Love is in the Air.

The meeting starts at 7.30pm

More details: 01652 680821.