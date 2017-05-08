Love is in the air for Caistor Flower Club

This month, Caistor Flower Club is waiving the admission for non-members to their meeting on Wednesday, May 10, in the town hall.
The demonstrator is Elizabeth Bishop with Love is in the Air.
The meeting starts at 7.30pm
More details: 01652 680821.
This month, Caistor Flower Club is waiving the admission for non-members to their meeting on Wednesday, May 10, in the town hall.
The demonstrator is Elizabeth Bishop with Love is in the Air.
The meeting starts at 7.30pm
More details: 01652 680821.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Market Rasen Mail means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.