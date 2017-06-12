Louth and Mablethorpe men JAILED over major drugs operation

Two men, from Louth and Mablethorpe, have been sentenced to a total of nine years in prison for their involvement in a large-scale drugs operation.

Louth man Neil Tolley (44) and Mablethorpe man Giles Smith (42) were part of a gang of four men who were involved in the major drugs operation involving heroin,in Lincolnshire and Leicestershire, and were collectively sentenced to 24 years behind bars.

The four men appeared at Leicester Crown Court on May 30, after pleading guilty to their offences at a previous hearing.

Neil Tolley, of Aswell Street, Louth, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply heroin and dangerous driving and has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Giles Smith, of Long Acre, Mablethorpe, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin with intent to supply and has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Meanwhile, Ian Tolley, 38, of Croft Lane, Croft, near Skegness, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of heroin with intent to supply and has been sentenced to five years in prison.

The fourth man, Keith Garner, 41, of Richmond Avenue, Leicester, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply heroin and possession of criminal property and has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Smith, Ian Tolley and Neil Tolley were arrested on October 27 last year after an investigation was carried out by officers from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU).

Garner met Smith in the car park of a fast food restaurant in Newark, Nottinghamshire, to carry out an exchange.

Garner left the scene. Smith stayed, and was met by Neil and Ian Tolley.

The three left, travelling to another fast food restaurant. Smith took a bag from the boot of his car and handed it to Neil Tolley.

The three defendants left the restaurant in convoy, before being tactically stopped by police officers.

Neil Tolley tried to evade arrest, driving his Ford Focus onto the pavement and attempting to make off from officers.

The bag recovered from the car was found, after forensic analysis, to be 1/4 kg of heroin at 61% purity, with an estimated street value of £37,500.

Garner was arrested on 3 November after being stopped by officers in Aylestone Road, Leicester, and was found to have £35,000 in cash with him.

When Ian Tolley’s home was searched, 230g of heroin was found.