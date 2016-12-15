Lottery grant to help develop life skills

Rasen Hub has been given a cash boost to help provide a series of workshops to the community, for both hobbies and essential skills.

The community access centre in Market Rasen’s Union Street, has received £7,830 from Awards for All, the National Lottery’s small grants scheme, which supports projects with the aims of improving life for local people and neighbourhoods.

The money will be used to fund the Hub’s ‘Skills for Life Project’, providing laptops, a wifi projector, volunteer expenses, stationery and marketing.

“We are really excited about the possibilities for the Hub and the opportunities it will offer to the community,” said Michelle Molave, volunteer director at The Rasen Hub.

The project’s workshops will start with employment skills and move on to a wide range of other activities, from basic bike maintenance to budgeting.

“It is really about what people want to have workshops in,” said Hub manager Stella Tuplin.

“We have already got some lined up, but we want people to come and tell us what they would like us to arrange.

“We are looking at working with organisations such as The Pelican Trust to deliver things such as basic first aid, childcare etc, but we are also keen to speak to anyone who would be interested in delivering any workshops for us.”

The Skills for Life project will run from now until the end of November 2017.

Bookings are currently being taken for a leather workshop on Saturday, January 21, led by Ali English.

Rasen Hub has been in existence for around 10 years and offers a wide range of facilities.

There are meeting rooms for hire, as well as permanent office space to rent.

A number of outreach services also visit the venue - Citizens’ Advice, the domestic abuse service and voluntary centre services.

“We also have free access to computers and act as an information centre, with plenty of leaflets on the area, together with transport information,” added Mrs Tuplin.

The Hub is home too to the Treasure Box shop, which is a showcase for local crafters and artists.

For more information on the Skills for Life Project or any other services offered by Rasen Hub, call 01673 844556 or see their Facebook page.