Youth offending service gets top marks in Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire’s Youth Offending Service has received national recognition for its work with young offenders and victims of crime.

The service has been awarded the Restorative Justice Quality Mark by the Restorative Justice Council, evidencing that the service has met the highest standards of practice in restorative justice throughout Lincolnshire.

Restorative Justice is an important approach to tackling crime in the county and has been proven to reduce re-offending.

In addition, it crucially provides victims with a clear input and voice to increase their confidence and satisfaction in the criminal justice process.

The Restorative Justice Council praised the service for having ‘a clear and explicit commitment to deliver high quality restorative work’ and commented that ‘there is a very supportive supervision and mentoring programme that is valued by all staff and volunteers’.

Councillor Barry Young, Executive Councillor for Community Safety at the county council, said: “Restorative Justice is proving to be highly beneficial to both the young people offending and the victims of their offences.

“We know it’s getting results, and to get independently recognised in this way is a credit to the work being done.”

The award followed a significant period of assessment to ensure a commitment to restorative practice was evident throughout all aspects of the organisation. This includes the support provided to the service through its team of trained volunteers who act as community panel members.