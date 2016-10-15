Wrap and pack at Rasen Methodist Church

A successful wrap and pack event held at Market Rasen Methodist Church will see more than 100 shoeboxes full of goodies head their way to some of the poorest countries in the world.

The boxes are part of the Samaritan’s Purse scheme.

A total of 89 boxes were wrapped and packed with hats, scarves, toothbrush and tooth paste, toys and stationery on the day, with 14 boxes being filled earlier by the ladies’ group.

Thanks go to everyone who has supported this year’s collection.