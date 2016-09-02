Wragby Town Hall broken into for second time in a week

Residents in Wragby are being asked by police to be on the alert after the Town Hall doors were forced open for a second time within days.

PCSO Nigel Wass of the Horncastle and Wragby policing team said: “We would like to make people aware of further suspicious activity around Wragby Town Hall on Wednesday August 31 in the early evening.

“Unknown people have forced the rear doors of the Town Hall, but nothing was believed to have been taken.

The doors had been reported forced open on Sunday evening as well at about 8.30pm and again nothing was taken on that occasion either.

If you have witnessed anything suspicious or have any information call 101 quoting incident number 109 of August 29 or CrimeStoppers on 0800555111.