WLDC has refused planning permission for a controversial housing development in Caistor

Planners have rejected a controversial application for 69 new homes on a greenfield site in Caistor.

Applicants Richard Marriott and Robert Oxley, who are both from Caistor, applied to West Lindsey District Council for permission to construct the homes on land just off Brigg Road.

But the council’s planning committee has thrown out the application after a recommendation by officers to refuse permission, based on concerns over flooding.

The officers’ report states: “The application for housing on this greenfield has courted a lot of interest and debate.”

It goes on to say: “The proposals submitted fail to adequately address the issue of drainage on the grounds that reasonable certainty that the sustainable system designed would not lead to flooding on site and to adjoining land has not been provided.”

Many residents, and the town council, objected to the plans because the site is next to Waterhills - a green space of local significance.

But WLDC planners did not raise any issues about the location of the proposed development.

The report stated: “The proposal for dwellings in this location would broadly accord with Local Plan policies and provide accommodation in a sustainable location, including the provision of 10 per cent affordable housing.

“Subject to conditions and s106 legal agreement it is considered that the proposal would be acceptable and would not have a detrimental impact on the character of the area nor entrance to the town, highway safety/capacity, residential amenity, ecology nor the availability of services.”

Caistor’s recently adopted neighbourhood plan now gives protection to the Waterhills area of the town - something a lot of residents feel strongly about.

But this planning application was submitted to the district authority two-and-a-half years ago.

In their application, the applicants said that even though their proposal was for a greenfield site, the land itself did not provide ‘any significant open space benefits to the town’.

Residents had also raised concerns about additional traffic but the applicant stated that the Highway Authority had been consulted and no specific traffic issues were raised.

Despite this the applicants said they would have looked to extend the town’s 30mph speed limit further along Brigg Road to improve safety.

The application stated: “The town is well located to provide additional housing to respond to the growth on the Humber Bank.”