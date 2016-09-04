Where are the butterflies?

There seems to have been a distinct lack of butterflies flying around this summer.

But it seems that they are just a little bit late and this easily recognisable Red Admiral was snapped in a garden at Binbrook.

However, the Butterfly Conservation Trust is asking people to look out for another garden favourite, the small tortoiseshell, as they say numbers are worryingly low as the cool spring and slow start to the summer appear to have taken their toll on breeding and feeding.