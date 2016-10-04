Wheelbarrow and tools stolen from Tealby field

A wheelbarrow, fork and shovel have been stolen from a field adjacent to a property in Front Street, Tealby.

The theft took place overnight on October 2-3.

If you have any information, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 221 of October 3.

