Welton leading way on green learning

Welton’s William Farr School is about to become one of the greenest schools in the region, if not the UK.

The secondary school in Lincoln Road has embarked on a £900,000 project to install the latest renewable technology.

William Farr was already leading the way in environmental technology after fitting a host of green equipment.

Now this latest project, to install five new biomass boilers and ground source heat pumps, will catapult the academy to the top of the league for reducing its carbon footprint.

“We are really enthusiastic about the latest project and it’s really the culmination of three years’ determination and drive to create a truly green school, said head teacher Andy Stones.

“It is something the students here, who have been involved in the process from the beginning, are really passionate about and it makes good financial sense.”

The school has already benefitted from the installation of 150kW of solar panels, internal and external LED lighting and ‘intelligent’ energy control systems.

And much of the eco-technology has been installed using finances which allow the school to stay cost neutral during the repayment period and make saving and income for years afterwards.

“These projects are helping to secure the school’s future by bringing down out costs and generating valuable income for the future,” added Mr Stones.

The latest scheme will pay for itself in six years but generate Government grants and cost savings worth £120,000 annually for a further 14 years.

The biomass boilers and ground source heat pumps– a network of pipes running under one of the school’s fields – are being installed by Lincolnshire-based renewable energy hub Greenio.

The five biomass boilers will be housed inside bespoke cabins with fully-automated feed systems, fuelled with wood pellets from sustainable forests within the UK.

Much of the work was done in conjunction with Lincolnshire County Council’s sustainability team, which has advised the school and helped secure funding for the projects.

The county council’s senior sustainability and climate change officer, Steve Golightly, said the school was a real trail blazer in the field of eco technology.

“The school has made impressive strides in creating a truly eco school and is now one of the greenest in the region, if not the UK,” he said.

“It’s fantastic from an environmental perspective, but it’s making sound financial sense too. We hope many more school will follow William Farr’s lead.”