Welton eco group wins schools challenge

Welton St Mary’s C of E Primary Academy has won this year’s Lincolnshire Schools Switch Off challenge, with an amazing 70 per cent reduction in electricity used in one day.

Schools were encouraged to switch off all non-essential lights and electrical items for one day, recording the amount of electricity used.

The challenge - run by Lincolnshire County Council’s SCoRE team (Schools Collaboration on Resource Efficiency) - saw pupils take meter readings the day before ‘switch off’ day, to establish their normal daily consumption.

Pupils from the school’s eco group have won an immersive Second World War literacy experience with education consultant Inspiring Outdoors

LCC sustainability project officer Vanessa O’Brien said: “Welton St Mary’s achievements were particularly impressive, and I hope the pupils enjoy their session with Inspiring Outdoors. It’s well deserved.”