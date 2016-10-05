Warning to would-be shoplifters in Rasen

Police say they have identified four shoplifters in Market Rasen after appeals in the Rasen Mail.

In a statement, Market Rasen PCSO Neal Evans said: “Four shoplifters have been identified with the help of CCTV images which have been put out on local media.”

PCSO Evans said this should now ‘send a clear message’ to any would-be shoplifters in the Market Rasen area.

He said: “This should send a clear message to anybody thinking of stealing from Market Rasen shops.”

And PCSO Evans warned any potential offenders that they would be caught on camera.

He said: “You will be caught on camera and your image displayed in local media.”

The Lincolnshire Police website ‘caught on camera’ section displays details of officers’ latest appeals for information.

For details of any appeals go to lincs.police.uk/news-campaigns/caught-on-camera.