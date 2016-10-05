Walkers take on ‘bus route’ for Lincolnshire Day

No Caption ABCDE EMN-160410-112023001

Eighteen intrepid walkers took part in a Lincolnshire Day ‘Number 53 bus walk’ which had been organised by the Wolds Countryside  Service.

The route wound from Nettleton to Market Rasen,  following an eight mile section of the Lindsey Loop along public footpaths.

The walkers are pictured here taking a breather at Claxby church.

