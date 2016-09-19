UPDATE: Man seriously injured after ‘GBH assault’ King Street, Market Rasen

Police have confirmed a man in his 30s has been seriously injured after attackers smashed a window to get into his property in Market Rasen’s King Street.

The incident, which saw part of the road cordoned off, happened at about 3.20am on Sunday.

It is believed two men carried out the attack.

The injured man is being treated at Lincoln County Hospital.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “This incident happened at around 3.20am on Sunday morning and we have this as a GBH assault – a window was smashed to gain entry to the property and the occupant received serious injuries.”

Police are continuing to make inquires.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 61 of September 18.