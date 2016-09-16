UPDATE FRIDAY 11.05AM: Man on the run from Boston prison is convicted murderer, it has emerged

A 59-year-old man who escaped from North Sea Camp Prison, near Boston, this morning is a convicted murdered, it has emerged.

Stuart Brownhill, who was sentenced to life behind bars in 1985, was reported missing from the prison in Freiston after a prisoner check at 5am today.

Police are asking members of the public not to approach Brownhill but to contact them on 999 immediately.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can also call 101.

FRIDAY 10.20AM: Manhunt for prisoner who escaped from North Sea Camp

