Two charities benefit from annual Rasen memory walk

Market Rasen’s fourth annual memory walk started from Willingham Fayre at North Willingham.

Organised by champion fundraiser Steve Boryszczuk, the event saw 26 walkers, plus children and dogs, head off for a stroll in the Wolds.

Memory walk EMN-160709-170814001

And this year’s event was supporting two charities – Alzheimer’s Research and Bowel Cancer UK, both causes dear to Steve’s heart, having lost loved ones to both diseases.

“It is not just about raising money, it is also the chance to remember – and I am walking again in memory of my wife Michelle,” said Steve.

“I would like to thank everyone who walked and helped on the day, and also say thank you to Helen at the ice-cream parlour for letting us use the premises.”

Next year’s event is already being planned and will take place on Sunday, September 3, raising money for Alzheimer’s and cancer charities.

But first, Steve will be heading off on a slightly longer walk.

As previously reported, the intrepid trekker will be heading off on the Costa Rica coast-to-coast walk this November.

The 164-kilometre route will see Steve tackle the rainforest, volcanos and more.

“It will certainly be the most challenging thing I have done so far,” said Steve.

Memory walk EMN-160709-170828001

Money raised on the trek will go to Bowel Cancer UK.

To sponsor Steve visit www. justgiving.com/fundraising/steve-boryszczuk4 or call him direct on 07926 024653.