‘There was a flash of light and I could smell smoke’ – concern after mobile charger plug goes bang

An 18-year-old Skegness woman is warning residents of her concerns after being awoken when the plug of her mobile phone battery charger went bang in the night.

Kelly Wood, of Grosvenor Road, bought a lead to charge her Samsung S5 from a shop in High Street, and said: “I had been asleep and was awoken to see a flash of light and I could smell smoke. It lit up the whole room and really shocked me.

The charred plug of the lead bought to charge a Samsung S5. ANL-160922-173449001

“When I looked at the plug it was black. Luckily the extension lead is a safety one and cut out the electrics and everything else or it could have been a lot worse. I did get a full refund and I’m not blaming the shop but this is an eye opener.”

Earlier this month Samsung ordered a recall of 2.5 million Note 7 devices after reports of them catching fire during charging.

In one incident, a Florida man had his mobile plugged into his truck dashboard and just managed to stop his eight-year-old daughter getting into the vehicle when he spotted it was in flames.

A spokesman for Samsung said: “Samsung takes customer queries extremely seriously and enquiries are investigated and dealt with on a case by case basis. This issue is currently being investigated and our customer services team will be in contact with the customer regarding the matter.”