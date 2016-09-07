Teacher Ailsa Wish retires from Caistor Grammar School

As students return to school this week, there will be another familiar face missing from one Caistor School as the new term begins.

Long serving art teacher Ailsa Wish has retired and plans to spend more time enjoying her own painting rather than teaching others the skills.

Educated at Brigg Girls High School, Mrs Wish qualified at Goldsmith’s College in London and Sheffield Polytechnic, before completing her teacher training at the Institute of Education, London University.

Her first teaching jobs were at Cranbrook School in Kent and then at Clifton College in Bristol.

She arrived at Caistor Grammar School in 1988 and will particularly remember her time at the school for the wider role outside the classroom.

“I enjoyed some work in the boarding houses and was struck by the family atmosphere there.

“Then there have been school plays, working on the scenery.

“Those sort of experiences are how you get to know people.”

Mrs Wish, who recently had an exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, said: “I hope to finish the many paintings I have started on but never got round to finishing.

“Then there is my grandson to spend more time with.

“I look forward to retirement.”

As reported previously, long-serving deputy head at the school Eddie Cook retired at the end of last term.

Headmaster Roger Hale will also be retiring at the end of the year.