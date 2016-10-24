Swing along to hospice vintage event

Turn back the clocks and raise funds for a worthy cause at the same time by attending the ever-popular Lindsey Lodge Hospice Vintage Fair and Dance.

Swing along to the biggest and most popular charity vintage themed event in North Lincolnshire this Saturday, October 29, at The Redbourn Club in Scunthorpe.

Vintage Fair & Dance for hospice funds EMN-161024-192316001

Last year thousands of people turned back the clocks and raised a staggering £9,500 for the hospice on Burringham Road, which gives personalised care for terminally ill people who deserve to have happy memories in the time they’ve got left.

Sue Sumner, organiser and retail and trading manager from Lindsey Lodge Hospice, said: “We cannot wait to see everyone once again step back into time and hopefully raise over £10,000 for a worthy cause which costs £2.5 million to run this year.

“That total would pay for nearly 10 months’ worth of life-saving oxygen for our patients, so we hope you can support us on the day.

“Our vintage spectacular will see fantastic entertainment and over 30 vintage themed stalls for everyone to peruse.

“You won’t be disappointed, with live music from Miss Luna Nightingale and the George Formby Experience, as well as the chance to have your hair styled the vintage way by Edelweiss Vintage Hair Salon.”

On the day there will also be a Vintage Tea Room, the ever popular vintage DJ Major Swing & Kitty and Kingston Swing will be showing people how to do the Lindy Hop.

In the evening there will be the opportunity to get your retro outfit and dancing shoes on as there will be music ranging from the 1940s through to the 1970s.

The Fair is open from 10am to 4pm and its £2 entry, with under 16s free.

The Dance takes place from 7.30pm to 11.30pm and tickets are £10, which includes either pie and peas or a vegetarian lasagne. Limited tickets for the dance are available and can be purchased via www.lindseylodgehospice.co.uk, by calling 01724 854824 from 9am to 4pm or by visiting one of the hospice shops.