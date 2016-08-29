We’ve said it before, and we will say it again, British weather can make for some great photographs.

This stunning image was sent in by regular contributor Wes Allison and shows a sundog over Caistor cricket ground.

Sundogs - mock suns or phantom suns - are created by light interacting with ice crystals in the atmosphere.

They can be seen anywhere in the world during any season and are most conspicuous when the Sun is close to the horizon.