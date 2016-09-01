Street lights to be switched off as part of county cuts

Street lights in Market Rasen and Caistor will be switched off next month as part of cost-cutting measures by Lincolnshire County Council.

‘Part night’ lighting is being introduced in mostly residential areas - including Market Rasen and Caistor - despite concerns about the impact on road safety.

Lights will turn on at dusk and remain on until midnight but will then be switched off until 6am. It will affect 38,00 lights across Lincolnshire.

The council says an additional 3,000 lights, away from built up areas, could be switched off.

In addition, 17,000 of the county’s 68,000 lights will be swapped for low energy LED units which can be dimmed.

The council is looking to save £1.7m from its annual £5m streetlighting budget.

The changes are taking place across the county in phases between April 2016 and March 2017, with the work that has already taken place equating to savings of over £400,000 per year.

The council stress public safety remains ‘an overriding concern’ and lights will only be switched off following ‘careful consideration.’

Coun Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways and Transport, said: “The council’s budget has been cut by more than £100m over the last few years and we need to save a further £41m this year. We can’t afford to do everything we’ve done in the past.”