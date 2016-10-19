Stewards ‘devastated’ as Rasen Social Club closes

Market Rasen Social Club’s stewards say they are ‘devastated’ to be closing after putting in ‘endless’ hours to make the business a success.

And Eve and Shaun Bennett, who have been running the club since October 1 last year, have warned other businesses may follow if people do not show their support.

In a statement posted on Facebook in response to local speculation about the reasons for the closure, Shaun Bennett said: “Myself and my wife were the current stewards and will confirm a few facts, the rest will be spoken about at a members only EGM in the next few weeks (date and location to be confirmed).

“I can confirm that Market Rasen Social Club has closed for business, whether this will be long term we are all unavailable to confirm this.”

Shaun confirmed the club was run by a committee, not by landlords, and that the committee had been left with ‘no choice’ but to close.

He said: “The committee had no choice but to close for business, the reason will be discussed at the EGM. Please respect that current committee, staff and stewards have put in endless amounts of hard work and long hours to try and avoid the club closing its doors, but it is a sad fact that social clubs are a dying breed.

“Long gone are the days of six figure sums and 1,500 members, the true fact is that if we don’t all use our local businesses and amenities many will follow after us. Now please can all posting gather facts first, we for one are devastated this has happened, we felt we were just turning a corner.

“And that is all we can say and confirm at this point.”

And the club, which is in Serpentine Street, has issued a statement saying refunds will be made to everyone who has made a room hire booking or paid in to the in-house ‘bonus ball’.

A representative from the club will be in touch with all those affected.

People are asked to ‘bear with the club’ at a ‘difficult time’.

When Eve and Shaun took over the reins last year they put together a varied programme of entertainment for all ages.

Speaking to the Rasen Mail last October, Eve said: “The club is massively under used.

“We want to take it back to what it used to be.

“We want to get people off their sofas and back out socialising.”

Eve said she and Shaun were aware families were on tight budgets and had set membership at £12 for adults, £6 for OAPs and under 18s free. All profits have been ploughed back into the club - due to its committee-run set up.

The club’s kitchen has recently been refurbished and had offered Wednesday curry buffet, Friday fish and chips and Sunday carvery, as well as regular meals on other days of the week.

Market Rasen Social Club was open from 6.30pm until late Monday to Thursday and 12 noon until late Friday to Sunday.