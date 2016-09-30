Sparkling masterstrokes for Macmillan at Tealby

The annual charity day at Tealby Tennis Club this year supported Macmillan Cancer Support.

Organiser Sarah Buckley was delighted with the event, which raised approximately £630 for the charity. A total of 33 women from Tealby and other north Lincolnshire clubs, played in round-robin events over six courts – three home courts, and three at other locations in the village.

“It has been a good day, with a lovely atmosphere, ending in a fabulous lunch and raffle, which all the Tealby ladies have chipped in with,” said Sarah.

Winners were Wendy Whiteley, Nikki Madden, Janet Buckley, Jean Brunsdon, Joy Purkiss and Helen Gibbard.

Tanya Taylor, fundraising manager for Macmillan, said: “As a consequence of early diagnosis and improved treatment, people are living with and beyond cancer which means the need for Macmillan to raise more and more funds has never been greater.

“We simply couldn’t provide any of our vital services including our much respected Macmillan Nurses without the generosity and support from people like the tennis ladies – thank you so much for helping.”