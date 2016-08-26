Sir Edward puts parking proposal to West Lindsey

Market Rasen’s MP Sir Edward Leigh has proposed a compromise to the dispute over the imposition of parking charges in the town.

The Conservative MP for the Gainsborough constituency, with more than three decades service in the Commons, has written to West Lindsey District Council arguing charges should only be imposed upon those who use the same spot for over two hours.

“If vehicle owners are given two free hours before charges are imposed, it will continue to allow consumers to patronise local businesses, but prevent all the parking places from being taken up by long-term users,” Sir Edward wrote.

Car parking charges are due to be implemented later this year, something that has caused a lot of debate from residents and business owners alike.

“We know there are many legitimate concerns regarding access to parking and charges, and I hope West Lindsey will look into this compromise,” Sir Edward told the Market Rasen Mail.

The charges have been set at 30p for one hour, rising to £1.95 for six or more hours.

There will also be the option to buy yearly passes to cover five or six day charging periods.

West Lindsey has said they will hold a review of parking charges after six months to gauge the impact on trade in the town.

