Sir Edward praises success of local grammar schools in House of Commons debate

Sir Edward Leigh, the Member of Parliament for the Gainsborough Constituency which includes Market Rasen, has praised the success of two grammar schools located within his constituency.

Speaking in a debate in the House of Commons on ‘Schools that Work for Everyone’, the veteran MP said: “Are not choice and diversity the key? We have been sitting here discussing this matter for over an hour, yet no one on either side of the House has suggested that a single existing grammar school should be abolished.

“Is it not perverse to prevent successful grammar schools, such as Caistor Grammar School or Queen Elizabeth’s High School in my constituency, from expanding to take in more disadvantaged kids? We should allow them to take in such kids from disadvantaged areas in Lincoln, Grimsby or Scunthorpe.

“In regard to the cap on faith schools, why did we have it in the first place? It was perverse and bizarre, and it failed in its objective. Why should Catholic parents be prevented from sending their children to the faith school of their choice?”

Responding to Sir Edward, the Secretary of State for Education, Justine Greening, said:“This is about opening up choice for parents, including those who want grammar school places but do not have them, and about enabling more faith schools to open.

“About a third of the schools in our system are faith schools and many of them have played an outstanding role in educating our children. We should enable them to do more.”