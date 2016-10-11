Shed burglaries and vandalism across Market Rasen area

A mountain bike and chainsaw were stolen during a weekend of criminal activity across the Market Rasen area over the weekend.

Firstly, an outbuilding in Main Street, Osgodby, was burgled, with both a Norco mountain bike and a Husqvarna chainsaw having been stolen.

The burglary took place overnight between Saturday and Sunday, the same period of time when two large tool boxes were moved onto a driveway, from a workshop, in the same street.

Police believe the tool boxes may have been left behind as if the burglar(s) were disturbed.

If you have any information regarding these burglaries please call 101 and quote incident 81 of October 10 for the first burglary and/or incident 86 of October 9 for the second one.

Meanwhile. a Mitsubishi L200 pick-up truck was vandalised in Market Place, Market Rasen, between 9pm and 11.30pm on Saturday night.

The back of the truck was damage and anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 308 of October 9.

Finally, a shed in West Rasen was broken into between Monday and Thursday, October 3 and 6.

Nothing was taken from inside but if you saw anything suspicious in the area, call 101 and quote incident number 354 of October 9.