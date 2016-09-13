Seven per cent of East Lindsey mothers born outside the UK - compared to almost 50 per cent in Boston

Less than seven per cent of women who gave birth in East Lindsey last year were born outside the UK - compared to almost 50 per cent in Boston, according to official statistics.

The recent figures, from the Office of National Statistics, revealed that 6.9 per cent of women who gave birth in East Lindsey last year were born outside the UK.

According to the data there were 1,211 births in East Lindsey in total last year. Of these, just 84 mothers were born outside the UK (6.9%), which is a similar figure to West Lindsey (6.7%).

The figures are in stark contrast to those in Boston, where just under half of mothers (47.5%) were from outside the UK last year.

There were 816 women living in Boston who gave birth, of which 388 were born outside the UK.

The figures elsewhere in Lincolnshire are: South Holland (30.2%), Lincoln (22.8%), South Kesteven (16.9%), and North Kesteven (11.2%).

• The average across the whole county was 19.2 per cent.