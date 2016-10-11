Serious lorry crash closes A15 at Caenby Corner

Road accident news.

A collision involving two lorries and a car has closed the A15 at Caenby Corner this morning, Tuesday October 11.

The road is closed in both directions at its junction with the B1205 and police are directing traffic.

There are long delays in the area.

