Residents could be eligible for free system

People in Market Rasen and Caistor could be missing out on the opportunity to get a free central heating system fitted.

Latest Government figures estimate around 4,324 people in West Lindsey are living in fuel poverty (around 11 per cent of households). The people most affected are likely to be those who have no central heating system installed in their home at all.

Anyone in this situation could be eligible to have a system fitted for free.

The Lincolnshire Central Heating Fund fits entire central heating systems for free to those on a low income and in receipt of certain benefits.

Mandy Clarkson, from public health at Lincolnshire County Council, said:“Living in a cold house can really affect your health and wellbeing,”

○For details contact Lincolnshire Home Independence Agency on 01522 516300 or email info@ lincshia.org. They will carry out entitlement checks.