Rasen walkers in their ‘second’ element

Staff from Market Rasen company Second Element took on two peaks and a mountain during a charity walk.

The group walked the whole of the Cadwell Park race track, ending with The Mountain, and then reached the summit of Wolds Top, at 168 metres, and Walesby Top (161 metres), covering a total of almost 12 miles. The walk raised money for SportsAid.

“We would like to thank all those who gave their support and helped us surpass our goal of raising £500,” said Andrea Fletcher.

Donations can still be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/secondelementwww.justgiving.com/fundraising/secondelement