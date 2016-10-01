Rasen Town Council’s monthly meeting

Market Rasen EMN-160110-082313001

Market Rasen EMN-160110-082313001

0
Have your say

Market Rasen Town Council’s monthly meeting takes place next Wednesday, October 5.

The meeting will be held in the committee room at the town’s Festival Hall. It starts at 7pm.

For more details contact the town clerk on 01673 842479.

Back to the top of the page