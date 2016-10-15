Rasen stallholders’ ‘thanks’ after legal battle win

The Market Rasen traders who won a legal battle to save their stall from eviction have thanked residents for their support through ‘difficult times’.

Jennie North and Bryan Spittlehouse, of North’s Fruit and Veg, took legal action against Market Rasen Town Council after being served with an eviction notice for allegedly ‘moving council property’, opening the market without ‘correct authorisation’ and ‘unacceptable behaviour’.

Bryan Spittlehouse and Jennie North of Norths Fruit and Veg who launched a petition after being given an eviction notice.

Ms North said: “J.North’s Fruit & Veg Stall would like to say a huge thank you for everyone that has supported us by still trading with us during these difficult times, signed our paper and online petition, and for those that also attended the town council meetings.

“Market Rasen Town Council now faces paying costs to our fruit and veg stall.

“In the early 2000s when my brother left trading at Market Rasen Square, I had a long conversation with my parents Christine and Michael, who had brought me up on the market stall; from this it was a very heartwarming decision for me to set up my own business, and follow in my parents footsteps.

“The days are long - early starts, through whatever weather, Bryan and myself always stand to serve the people of Market Rasen, I am passionate about our market stall, and without our customers’ support through this case, it would have been a very upsetting story for my family.

“Thank you for the people of Market Rasen, and Rasen Mail for your article.”

Last week the Rasen Mail revealed how a court document – approved by Leeds High Court of Justice on August 25 – stated that the council and the traders had agreed to a consent order.

The order reads: “The defendant [the town council] concedes that in revoking the market licence, it failed to provide sufficient reasons for its decision and further concedes that in relation to any further decision by the defendant in respect of the market license the process followed by the defendant must be procedurally fair, to include the opportunity for the claimants [the traders] to make representations and to know the allegations made against them.”

The traders were served with an eviction notice in January this year, asking them to vacate the Market Place by April 8.

About 2,500 people then signed a petition against the move, with residents describing the decision as ‘disgusting’ and ‘dreadful’ and saying the stall is ‘absolutely vital’ to the town.

And the traders said they were left ‘baffled’ by the decision too.

North’s Fruit and Veg stall has served the town since 1958.

Mrs North’s parents started the stall and her brother took over in 2000.

Mr Spittlehouse and Mrs North have run the stall for about 10 years.