Rasen Rotarians in the swing for ambucopter funds

Market Rasen Rotary Club presented a cheque for £2,800 to the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance at its recent meeting.

The money was raised at this year’s charity golf day, played at the Rasen club.

“The golf competition is very much a club event,” said Rotarian Andrew Dalrymple.

“Everyone contributes in some way or other.”

Main sponsor for the event was VW Lincoln, with representative Rob Bratley attending the presentation, along with Faye Nam, community fundraiser for the Air Ambulance.

“This money will potentially save someone’s life – and you can’t put a price on that,” said Faye.

“It costs £2.1million a year to keep the ambucopter flying, so events like the golf day make a huge difference.

“Last year, there were 987 callouts and without support like this, the air ambulance would not be operational.”

Faye also gave an insight into the charity’s new helicopter, which arrived from Italy earlier this month.

The AW169 is bigger, faster and has greater endurance.

It is currently undergoing a medical refit and will hopefully be in service before the end of the year.