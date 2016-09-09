Rasen residents urged to donate blood

Residents in Market Rasen and Caistor are being urged to donate blood.

The Lincolnshire East Clinical Commissioning Group, which covers West Lindsey, is calling on people to come forwards after a dip in several blood groups over the summer months.

Local doctor Stephen Baird, GP, said: “Red blood cells only have a shelf life of 35 days and platelets have a shelf life of just five days.

“This means that blood cannot be stockpiled, making it vital for existing and new blood donors to keep coming forwards, to ensure that supplies of blood are available when they are needed.”

“It is easy sometimes to put off giving blood.

“We can all get caught up in enjoying our holidays and planning things to do, but it would be unbelievably helpful if more of us could take just a few minutes out of our schedule to give blood.

The universal blood group O Rh Negative is often in short supply as demand for it tends to be greater.

“In addition, we need to do all we can to guarantee supplies of rarer blood groups, including A Rh Negative, B Rh Negative and AB Rh Negative.”

Around 6,000 units of blood are needed every day to help save the lives of sick and injured people across England and Wales, and for some people who have experienced severe blood loss, a blood transfusion can mean the difference between life and death.

The next local donor session takes place at Market Rasen Festival Hall on Friday, October 7.

You can go along between 12.20pm and 2.50pm and between 4.20pm and 7.20pm.

Walk in slots are limited. To book an appointment call 0300 123 23 23.