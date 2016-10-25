Rasen man admits affray after knife incident

A drunk threatened to carry out a stabbing as he brandished a knife outside his home, Lincoln Crown Court was told.

Steven Randall, 37, of George Street, Market Rasen had earlier been involved in an incident in the Aston Arms before returning to his home.

Richard Sheldon, prosecuting, said: “The defendant was in drink having spent the evening in a public house in Market Rasen. He left with his wife and they were seen to go to their home nearby.

“A short time later his wife left and was looking for their dog.

“The defendant went out into the street. It was then that members of the public and those at the Aston Arms went to see what the commotion was about.

“The defendant went back into his house. When he came out he was holding as large kitchen knife. He was saying ‘I’m going to stab you. Stick it in you. Kill you.”

A woman who had earlier been in the pub then went to disarm him and grabbed hold of the blade. She suffered serious cuts to one of her fingers damaging tendons as a result of her intervention.

Randall went back into his home and by-standers attempted to stop him getting out by holding onto the front door handle.

Instead Randall emerged from the back door and continued to make threats.

Mr Sheldon said that Randall then ran towards one of the men outside his home only to be felled by a drop kick.

He was then detained by three men until police arrived at the scene.

Randall admitted charges of affray and possession of an offensive weapon arising out of the incident on September 9 this year.

Errol Ballentyne, defending, said Randall and his wife had moved from London to make a fresh start in Lincolnshire.

He said: “In London he had been treated for various mental health difficulties and was being seen by the community mental health team.

“They had been in Lincolnshire for five months and had only just managed to register with a doctor. He had not had input from the community health team.

“There are references which speak of this being completely out of character. It is clear that he was out of his depth in terms of the amount of alcohol he had consumed.

“He and his wife were arguing and the dog had run off.”

Mr Ballentyne said that Randall believed the dog had run into the pub but when he went to look for it he felt he was being threatened.

“That is the reason why he went to get the knife. He didn’t intend to use it. He was using it to frighten them off in order to get the dog back and get back home.

“He himself suffered concussion. He was kicked to the head while being subdued and went to hospital to be treated for concussion.

“He was totally beyond himself. He is extremely sorry.”

Recorder Jacob Hallam adjourned sentence to next month and Randall was remanded in custody.