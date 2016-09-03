Rasen Mail new drop-in at Caistor

Starting in September, the Rasen Mail will be hosting a monthly drop-in session at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre.

The sessions will be held on the first Wednesday of the month.

Come along to speak to a member of the editorial team, who will be at the centre in Plough Hill between 10am and 12 noon.

There is a lot going on in the town and we want to hear about it.

Maybe you have a local issue you want to highlight, are doing something amazing for charity or hosting a special event.

We would also like to see your pictures from the past, which we can share with our readers on our popular ‘Those Were The Days’ page.

The first drop-in session will be held next Wednesday September 7.

The drop in sessions in Market Rasen will continue too, every Friday from 10am to 1pm in Rasen Hub.

Use the editorial contact details which can be found on page 2 for any more information.