Rasen Hub set to relaunch with September showcase

It is all change at Rasen Hub, with staff and volunteers getting ready to relaunch the community venture next month.

Over the past six weeks, they have been working together to refurbish the Union Street centre ready for the relaunch event on September 16 and 17.

Many changes have been made to update the building to bring back the demand of the resource centre and further help the community of Market Rasen.

The facilities previously used had, over time, become tired, slowing down business.

But now action has been taken to restore the centre, with painted walls, brand new ICT equipment, furniture and free bike racks.

Centre manager Stella Tuplin and the volunteer directors are also keen to facilitate a variety of workshops to encourage more people to visit the Hub.

The relaunch event runs from 10am to 3pm on each day, when there will be a range of activities taking place, as well as displays from some of the Hub’s user groups.

For more information call the Hub on 01673 844556.