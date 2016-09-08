Rasen Council announces longer hours ‘to give better service’

Market Rasen Town Council has announced new office opening hours aimed at ‘providing a better service for the community’.

The council’s office, at the Old Police Station in Dear Street, is now open for an additional three hours a week and on an additional day.

The new office hours are as follows: Monday - 9.30am until 1.30pm, Tuesday - 9.30am until 2.30pm, Wednesday - closed, Thursday - 12pm until 4pm and Friday - 9.30am until 2.30pm.

Town clerk Faye Lambkin-Smith, who is based at the office, said: “Market Rasen Town Council have reviewed their council office opening hours to ensure a better service is provided for the community.”

Residents can call the council office on 01673 842479.

Ms Lambkin-Smith can be reached via email at townclerk@marketrasentc.co.uk.

The council’s finance and facilities officer Yvonne Clark and bookings clerk Kerrie Nicholson are also based at the office. They can be contacted at finance@marketrasentc.co.uk and bookingsclerk@marketrasentc.co.uk.

Ms Nicholson is responsible for Festival Hall and market bookings.

And Nicola Marshall - who has been appointed by the council as a consultant on the Festival Hall revamp project - also works from the office. Her email is festivalhallmarketrasen@outlook.com