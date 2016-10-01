Rasen Cadets get view of Regiment duties

Air cadets from Market Rasen joined with others from Lincolnshire, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire for a visit to RAF Honington in Suffolk for their annual camp.

Honington is the home of the Royal Air Force Regiment, whose main role is to protect RAF bases throughout the UK and the world.

The cadets were able to see how the Regiment Gunners train and carry out their duties.

For information on Rasen ATC call Fl Lt Dave Smith on 01507 606397.