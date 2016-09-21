Proposal to cap council tax help

North Lincolnshire Council is to consult on proposals to introduce a cap on council tax support in a bid to encourage people to find jobs and save taxpayers £300,000.

The council currentlfoots the majority (77 per cent) of the council tax bill for 7,331 eligible working age households on low incomes.

But a proposal is now being drawn up to restrict the maximum entitlement of the scheme - according to the band of residents’ properties.

This would apply to all working age claimants and involve limiting the amount of benefit received in higher value properties to those in lower value homes.

The council plans to consult on the proposed changes shortly.

Residents in Brigg and surrounding areas will be entitled to have their say on the proposal.