Proposal for ‘sustainable’ new homes in Osgodby

A planning application has been submitted to West Lindsey District Council for four new homes in Mill Lane, Osgodby.

Applicant William Pickering wants to build four four-bedroom homes on land to the north of Osgodby Glebe Farm.

The application states: “The development is considered to be sustainable, has good links to the village and beyond, is in line with planned growth for the area, is deliverable and is not detrimental to the area and should therefore be considered appropriate and acceptable.”

Osgodby has been identified in the draft Central Lincolnshire Plan as a ‘medium village’ with a remaining growth level of 13 homes for the period to 2036.

The application says this is an ‘acceptable opportunity’ to supply the area with the housing required.

It adds: “The site is located in Flood Zone 1 and as such represents no demonstrable risk to the occupants. It is likely that no public sewers exist in the vicinity, therefore rainwater is likely to be dealt with by means of soakaways and foul water will be disposed of via a sewage treatment plant.”