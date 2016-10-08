Police warning after horse collars and building tools stolen from Wragby and Salmonby

Horncastle police are warning people to be vigilant after thefts from Salmonby and Wragby.

PCSO Nigel Wass from Horncastle police said: “We would urge people to be vigilant after the theft of horse tack (collars and lead topes) from the Holbeck area near Salmonby and the theft of building tools from a Ford Transit van in Wragby recently.”

The horse tack was said to have been taken during daylight hours and the building tools overnight.

If you have witnessed anything suspicious or have any information call 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555111.