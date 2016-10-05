Police engagement at Wragby

Members of the Neighbourhood Policing Team will be at Wragby Town Hall for the annual Flu Day event today (Wednesday October 5), from 9am to 4pm.

Go along for a chance to meet the team and discuss any issues or concerns.

They will be joined by the Lincolnshire Dementia Family Support Service between 1pm and 3pm.

