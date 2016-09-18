Police cordon off King Street in Market Rasen

King Street, in Market Rasen, has been cordoned off today (Sunday_)

King Street, in Market Rasen, has been cordoned off today (Sunday_)

Police have today (Sunday) cordoned off part of King Street in Market Rasen.

Officers were reportedly called at around 5.30am this morning.

More details as they arrive.

Back to the top of the page